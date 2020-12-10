WPK Central Committee Convenes Politburo Enlarged Meeting
The 21st Enlarged Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Seventh Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea took place at the office building of the Party Central Committee on November 29.
Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the WPK, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and Supreme Commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, attended the meeting.
Present at the meeting were members of the Presidium and members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee.
Present there as observers were leading officials of major departments of the Party Central Committee, members of the Party Congress preparatory committee and other relevant personnel.
Upon authorization of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un presided over the meeting.
The meeting discussed and studied as key agenda items the issues of hearing about the preparations for the 8th Congress of the WPK and taking corresponding measures and reorganizing a relevant department mechanism of the Party Central Committee to strengthen the field of the Party ideological work, more thoroughly establish the Party's leadership system in relevant institutions and intensify policy guidance and Party guidance over them and other important issues of improving the Party guidance over economic work and carrying out the immediate economic tasks, before making decisions on them.
The Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee heard a report from the Party Congress preparatory committee on the preparations for the 8th Party Congress, including the summing up of the work of leadership bodies of Party organizations at all levels and their elections, holding of Party meetings to elect delegates to the Party Congress, preparations of documents for the Party Congress, and preparations for political and cultural celebrations before and after the Party Congress. The Political Bureau referred to a series of deviations and major duties of the preparatory committee and indicated the orientation for the issues brought up by the preparatory committee.
It examined relevant issues for improving and strengthening the field of the Party ideological work as required by the developing revolution and approved on the organization mechanism issue.
It harshly criticized the economic guidance organs for failing to provide scientific guidance to fields under their charge under the subjective and objective environment and the prevailing conditions, and for failing to overcome subjectivism and formalism in their work. It stressed the need to put the operation and command for carrying out the Party's economic policies on a thoroughly scientific basis and display boundless devotion and responsibility.
The Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee discussed measures for important issues of carrying out the immediate economic tasks for this year and adopted key decisions with unanimous approval.
KCNA
2020-11-30
No comments:
Post a Comment