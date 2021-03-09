Tuesday, March 09, 2021

Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Speaks on Press TV About Somalia Crisis


 To watch this interview just click on the website below:

http://www.urmedium.com/c/presstv/66803

Watch this Press TV worldwide satellite news segment featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the current political and security crises in the Horn of Africa state of Somalia. 

Azikiwe notes the decades-long United States interventions into the internal affairs of Somalia and the continuing attempts to control the economies within this geo-political region. 

The interview was televised live on Fri. March 5, 2021.

