Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. March 6, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe
Listen to the Sat. March 6, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the program in its totality just click on the web address here: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/.../pan-african-journal...
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the encouragement by the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Auxillia Mnangagwa, for all eligible groups to take the COVID-19 vaccines now available inside the country; the number of people killed in a bomb explosion in the Horn of Africa state of Somalia has now reached 20; the United Nations Security Council has failed to reach agreement on a resolution related to the security situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia; and demonstrations are continuing in the West African state of Senegal over the arrest of an opposition leader.
In the second hour we listen to a World Health Organization (WHO) briefing from Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva.
Finally, we review a number of important events taking place across the African continent and the world.
