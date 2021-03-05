Ghana: Soul-Searching for Mahama After Court Verdict Rejects Challenge to Ghana Polls
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party declared President-Elect.
5 MARCH 2021
Radio France Internationale
By Daniel Finnan
Ghana's Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously dismissed opposition leader John Mahama's petition against the results of the 2020 presidential polls. The ex-president, who ran against incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, said he disagreed with the ruling.
A ruling by Supreme Court judges said Mahama's legal challenge did not meet the five criteria to overturn election results, which handed Akufo-Addo another term in office.
"The truth of what happened on 7 December has been reaffirmed by the Supreme Court," said Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Ghana's information minister.
Akufo-Addo won the 7 December election taking 51.6% of the vote, with challenger Mahama securing 47.4%.
"Much as I'm aware that we're legally bound by the decision of the Supreme Court, I disagree with the process of the trial and the ruling of the court," Mahama said, in reaction to the ruling.
