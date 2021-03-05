Friday, March 05, 2021

Africa: Over 4 Million Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Across Continent

COVAX COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Côte d'Ivoire

5 MARCH 2021

allAfrica.com

As of March 5, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,935,326 . Vaccinations across the continent stand at 4,027,023.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  104,993 and  3,512,429 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,517,666 - and  50,462 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 485,147 ), Tunisia ( 235,643 ), Egypt ( 184,755 ), Ethiopia ( 162,954 ), and Nigeria ( 157,671 ).

For the latest totals, see the  AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments. 

