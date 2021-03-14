Let Us Powerfully Propel Construction of Our Own-style Socialism by Enhancing Roles of City and County Party Organizations First Short Course for Chief Secretaries of City and County Party Committees Closes at Fourth-day Sitting
General Secretary Kim Jong Un of the WPK Delivers Closing Address
The first short course for chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees, which set up a new milestone in strengthening the city and county Party committees, renovating the Party work and regional development in the history of the glorious Workers’ Party of Korea, closed at the fourth-day sitting on March 6.
The fourth-day sitting took place amid the soaring revolutionary enthusiasm of the chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees who are determined to make devoted efforts for the development of their cities and counties and improvement of the people's living standards, bearing deep in mind the noble intention of the respected General Secretary Kim Jong Un who has provided them with a valuable opportunity for re-equipment and brush-up so that they can become true Party officials honourable before the revolution and faithful to the trust of the people and is carefully leading them.
Jo Yong Won, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and secretary in charge of organizational affairs of the Party Central Committee, gave a lecture under the title of establishing the unified leadership system of the Party Central Committee more firmly.
He referred to the importance and significance of establishing the unified leadership system of the Party Central Committee more firmly in our Party building, its activities and the strengthening of its leadership and fighting efficiency, and gave a detailed explanation of the principles and tasks to be surely maintained by the city and county Party organizations to faithfully support the leadership of the Party Central Committee.
He called on the Party organizations to thoroughly establish the revolutionary disciplines and order of moving as one under the instructions of the Party Central Committee and unconditionally implementing the Party's decisions to the end and thus firmly consolidate all the cities and counties into iron fortresses, inviolable cornerstones reliably defending the Party and the state.
In the lecture he stressed the need for the chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees to remain unfailingly loyal to the sacred duty entrusted to them by the times and the revolution, keeping in their minds the iron truth that the victory of our revolution, prosperity of the country and happy future of the people rests on defending and upholding the Party Central Committee led by the General Secretary.
Adopted in the short course was a letter of pledge representing the firm resolution of the chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees to successfully turn their regions into fortresses of single-hearted unity and socialist paradises, true to the Party's grand line on developing cities and counties.
While guiding the short course, Kim Jong Un gave valuable instructions which would serve as guidelines in the work of the chief secretaries.
Noting that city and county Party committees are major combat units that organize and carry out the implementation of the Party's line and policies, he added the flag of victory can be fluttered on the overall fronts of socialist construction when the city and county Party committees vigorously mobilize the masses of the people for the revolutionary work by properly applying the leadership idea and art of leadership of the Party Central Committee.
He called upon the chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees to definitely transform the struggle for their regional development into the work of the masses themselves by proficiently conducting the work with officials, Party members and other masses with a higher sense of responsibility than ever.
Saying that the chief secretaries should equip not only themselves but also the officials of the city and county Party committees with our Party's idea of and line on attaching importance to cities and counties and unite them as one and achieve practical successes by brainstorming, he inspired them with confidence that there can be no fortress unconquerable when everything is organized in keeping with the specific conditions as required by the Party's policies and carried out by relying on the broad sections of people.
He noted that all the cities and counties will be turned into places good to live in when the chief secretaries set clear development-oriented goals and make continuous revolution and struggle for their implementation, and introduced in detail the important works planned by the Party Central Committee for bringing balanced and rapid changes to local areas.
Saying that the chief secretaries should determinedly find their way ahead and energetically steer the development of their cities and counties by actively applying good experience introduced in the short course into their work, he gave earnest instructions that they should always attach importance to the mindset of people and let their work be appreciated by them.
He said that many problems raised in the work of the city and county Party committees are attributable even to the chief secretaries of the provincial Party committees, stressing that the chief secretaries of the provincial Party committees should discharge their duties in improving the work of the city and county Party committees in their provinces and guiding and assisting the chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees.
Kim Jong Un delivered a closing address to the first short course for chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees.
Noting that our Party Central Committee attached great importance to the short course with great expectation for the role of the chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees in decisively shifting socialist construction onto the next stage, he said that through the short course, they have been equipped, awakened and inspired once again and the practical experience in improving and intensifying the work of the city and county Party committees was accumulated.
He then highly appreciated that the chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees across the country participated in the meeting and short course with elated political enthusiasm, cogitation and positive attitude, unanimously bearing deep in their mind the intention of the Party Central Committee.
Saying the chief secretaries should always be aware of the fact that officials, Party members and other working people in their cities and counties will keep an eye on them with greater expectation who come back from the first short course, the first of its kind in the history of our Party, he stressed that the solemn pledge taken by the chief secretaries is an oath they swore before the locals of their counties and a supreme task to be carried out in any case without fail.
He said that all the chief secretaries should display great courage, strenuous spirit, inexhaustible enthusiasm and devotion hundreds times stronger than ever before to determinedly strive hard with high ideal and great desire for turning their regions into the fortresses of single-hearted unity firmly linked with the Party Central Committee by idea and intention and into the bases of happiness where the people enjoy well-being and civilization in practice.
He called upon the chief secretaries to fulfill their responsibility and role in renovating the Party work and developing their cities and counties in strict accordance with the strategic and tactical policies and tasks which were advanced at the historic Party Congress and the plenary meeting of the Party Central Committee and detailed in the short course.
He asked all the chief secretaries to conduct a powerful organizational and political work for implementing the Party's policies with a fresh view and attitude that they are newly appointed and start their work from now, play the role of steering the development of cities and counties well, thus bringing about clear changes and successes to be welcomed and realized by the people.
Saying that the chief secretaries should possess the spirit of unconditionally serving the people and the organizing and driving ability, practical capability and noble moral traits appropriate for officials who are in charge of regional bases of socialist construction, he warmly called upon them to make every possible effort to record in history the decisions of the 8th Party Congress as the ones successfully implemented.
Enthusiastically appealing to them to become faithful servants accepted by the people on the road of serving our great people, he declared the first short course for chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees closed.
When he finished the closing address, all the participants raised stormy cheers with boundless respect for the General Secretary who indicated clear orientation and ways for epoch-making development of all cities and counties across the country with his uncommon wisdom and outstanding ideological and theoretical activities and instilled great confidence and courage into them.
All the chief secretaries made a firm determination to resolutely defend the dignity of the Party Central Committee and live up to the great trust of the people by thoroughly applying in their work the leadership traits of the General Secretary, who is spending each and every day with his noble devotion to the prosperity of the country and happy life of our people, and thus registering practical achievements.
The first short course for chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees to be specially recorded in the militant course of our Party towards fresh victory of the revolution will serve as an opportunity of great change to solidify the foundations for the development of cities and counties, regional bases of socialist construction, and to dynamically propel the strengthening of our Party and the overall development of the country.
KCNA
2021-03-07
