Seventh Congress of Socialist Women’s Union of Korea to Be Convened
The Seventh Congress of the Socialist Women’s Union of Korea is to be held in Pyongyang in mid-June Juche 110 (2021).
The congress will comprehensively analyze and review the work of the union during the period under review, and discuss the tasks and ways for making a tangible contribution to bringing about the overall development of the Korean-style socialism by further strengthening the women’s union into the powerful political organization, true to the important tasks advanced at the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
2021-03-13
