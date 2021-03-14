Sunday, March 14, 2021

Seventh Congress of Socialist Women’s Union of Korea to Be Convened

The Seventh Congress of the Socialist Women’s Union of Korea is to be held in Pyongyang in mid-June Juche 110 (2021).

The congress will comprehensively analyze and review the work of the union during the period under review, and discuss the tasks and ways for making a tangible contribution to bringing about the overall development of the Korean-style socialism by further strengthening the women’s union into the powerful political organization, true to the important tasks advanced at the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

