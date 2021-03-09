Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sunday March 7, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. March 7, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear this broadcast just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/06 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the Zimbabwe government's initiative to vaccinate teachers against the COVID-19 virus inside the country; the Horn of Africa state of Ethiopia has now began its nationwide coronavirus vaccination program as well; unrest is continuing in the West African state of Senegal where reportedly five people have been killed in unrest pitting the government against opposition forces; and in Equatorial Guinea an explosion has taken place in the major municipality of the oil-rich state.
In the second and third hours we pay tribute to International Women's History Month with reexaminations of the role of women from the periods enslavement, the civil war, to emancipation and the struggle for liberation.
We look at historical figures such as Lucy Parsons, Rosa Parks and Fannie Lou Hamer.
No comments:
Post a Comment