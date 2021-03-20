Socialist Emulation Drive Spurs Economic Construction
The Korean people, who have turned out to fulfil the first-year tasks of the new five-year plan set forth at the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, are conducting an active socialist emulation drive.
The drive is now under way on a nationwide scale embracing workteams, workshops, enterprises, farms and research institutions in all sectors and units.
This is a socialist emulation drive which working people or groups conduct among them as they help one another forward with an eye to raising labour productivity and further speed up production and construction on the basis of the self-consciousness, activeness and creativity of socialist working people.
The DPRK has always attached importance to the drive in reenergizing the economy and boosting production.
The drive that was conducted along with the dynamic march of the Chollima movement, which began and instantly spread throughout the DPRK in the 1950s, enabled the country to make a giant leap to do what others did in centuries, thereby carrying out the historic task of socialist industrialization in a matter of 14 years, and usher in a heyday in all fields of production and construction under the slogan of “speed campaign” in the 1980s.
And in the 2000s, it helped significantly boost national power and bring about a heyday of construction and a great golden age of construction when modern streets, dwelling houses and cultured activity bases were built. Last year, despite the unprecedentedly rigorous conditions and environment, the drive gave free rein to the spiritual strength of the people and service personnel, thereby making it possible to successfully complete the reconstruction of the areas that were afflicted by natural disasters in a few months.
Last February, workers of the Hwanghae Iron and Steel Complex appealed to all other working people across the country to go on an all-out offensive and all-out death-defying campaign to accelerate national rejuvenation and development and bring the people a happy life earlier by implementing the decisions of the Second Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
In response to the call, all the working people across the country kindled the flames of collective emulation drive.
Amid the drive, the revolutionary zeal and creative activity of the producer masses are being raised to spur continuous innovation, creation and advance.
In this course, workers at the key sectors of the national economy executed their national economic plans for February and news of innovation is reported everywhere in succession.
In keeping with the growing zeal of the masses, profitable economic management methods are found out and applied to practice.
The socialist emulation drive, which has fully demonstrated its might in the past and at present, has become an undertaking of the masses themselves and stimulates the first year’s march for implementing the new five-year plan.
