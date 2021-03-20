Unfairness Would Not Escape from Stern Judgment of Fairness
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK issued the following statement on March 19:
On March 17, the Malaysian authority committed an unpardonable crime of forcibly delivering an innocent citizen of the DPRK to the United States by having charged him as a "criminal."
This world-startling incident is an out-and-out product of anti-DPRK conspiracy created from the US heinous policy of hostility aimed at isolating and suffocating our country and the pro-US subservience by the Malaysian authority.
When it comes to our citizen in question, he was engaged for years in the legitimate external trade activities in Singapore and, therefore, it is an absurd fabrication and sheer plot to argue that he was involved in "illegal money laundering."
This can be illustrated by the fact that at the several trials held right after the incident, our embassy in Malaysia and the lawyer made strong requests repeatedly for a relevant "evidence of suspicion" relating to the "illegal money laundering", but the judiciary authority of Malaysia did not provide any single clear substantial evidence to prove it.
The whole course of the incident, which has spanned over 670 days since the arrest of our citizen in broad daylight by faking up a preposterous plot, fully reveals that the Malaysian authority is no less than an illegal and lawless riff-raff, bereft of an elementary legal system, to say nothing of the independent spirit.
The principal officials of the Malaysian legal authorities were all called to the drinking party arranged by the US ambassador in Malaysia shortly after the incident and left with a promise that they would receive huge gratuities, and there was even a bargaining for "free delivery of armaments." This fact itself speaks more than enough of the abominable nature of the Malaysian authority that does not hesitate to throw away the fairness, morality and conscience for making a grab at a few dollars.
It is a nefarious act and unpardonable, heavy crime that the Malaysian authority, nominally called a government, offered our citizen as a sacrifice of the US hostile moves in disregard of the acknowledged international laws, not content with its blind acceptance of and obedience to the unjust US pressure.
Unfairness would not escape from stern judgment of fairness.
This incident made by the Malaysian authority constitutes an undisguised alignment with and direct involvement in the US manoeuvres hostile to the DPRK which seeks to deprive our state of its sovereignty and rights to existence and development.
The relations between the DPRK and the US—the most hostile one on the Earth—are technically in the war for over 70 years, and it turns out to be an undeniable reality.
It is not likely that the Malaysian authority does not know this stark reality.
Not content with putting our innocent citizen in the dock by blindly currying favour with the US, the principal enemy of our state, the Malaysian authority delivered our citizen to the US in the end and thus destroyed the foundation of bilateral relations based on the respect for sovereignty.
With regard to the grave prevailing situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK hereby announces total severance of diplomatic relations with Malaysia which committed a super-large hostile act against the DPRK in subservience to the US pressure.
From this very moment, the Malaysian authority will bear full responsibility for all the consequences to be entailed between the two countries.
We warn in advance the US, the backstage manipulator and main mastermind of this incident, that it will also be made to pay a due price.
KCNA
2021-03-19
