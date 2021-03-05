Transforming Girls & Women's Lives
In a video tribute, renowned activist Graça Machel called Sowa "one of the most prominent contributors to transform and change the lives, the profile and the future of the girl-child in Africa, of African women - but even at the global level".
The UK-based charity, founded by Sarah Brown, gave the first Unlock Big Change Award last year to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian Finance Minister, Managing Director of the World Bank and Chair of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance who has just become the first woman Director-General of the World trade Organization.
The extraordinary efforts of Theo Sowa to transform and improve the lives of girls and women in Africa and globally have been recognised by Theirworld.
