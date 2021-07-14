Diaspora Extend Supports in Fight against COVID-19
July 14, 2021
•Ministry launches second-round vaccination
BY HAILE DEMEKE
ADDIS ABABA – Material and Supplies used for preventing COVID-19 donated by members of the Ethiopian Diaspora in the US have arrived in Addis Ababa.
Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S., Fitsum Arega said that the donation is part of the continued support Ethiopian-Americans in backing the effort geared towards addressing socio-economic challenges in Ethiopia including the pandemic. The donation includes personal protective equipment and medical supplies needed by health professionals and institutions. He expressed gratitude to all who have participated in mobilization supplies and Ethiopian Airlines that transported the donation to Ethiopia.
Ambassador Fitsum applauded Ethiopian Diaspora community for their contribution to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Health announced that it is working on launching the second-round anti COVID-19 vaccine. As COVID-19 in Ethiopia has been consistently on the rise, a more robust measure needs to be taken to halt the rapid spread of the virus, and the government is taking various measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
In a press conference held yesterday, Health Minister, Dr. Lia Tadesse said that in the first-round anti-COVID vaccine, over two million people have so far received vaccination throughout the country. She stated that over 400,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are imported to Ethiopia. Over 42,000 people received
the second-round rolling anti COVID-19 vaccine which is lowest compared to the first-round. The second-round vaccination will be started as of today, Wednesday, in Addis Ababa and the states will receive the vaccine as of Friday, it was learnt.
Workers in banks, transport, custom commission, security workers in detention centers and Addis Ababa police commission, teachers, media experts and others will be included in the second-round vaccination. Currently, Ethiopia’s COVID-19 toll surpasses 277,000 confirmed cases with total death of 4,343, she said.
The Ethiopian Herald July 14/2021
