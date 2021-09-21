A Reflection on Bolivia
The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has released a report where they concluded that the events that took place in Bolivia in 2019 were a coup d’état against re-elected President Evo Morales
Author: Elson Concepción Pérez | internet@granma.cu
September 20, 2021 14:09:20
One of the concluding paragraphs states that the massacres during Jeanine Añez’s de facto government left dozens of dead and many injured civilians.
In Sacaba, in the central city of Cochabamba and in Senkata, in El Alto, at least 22 people died and hundreds were injured as a consequence of an excessive use of the public force under an immunity decree, the report reads.
Some sectors of the Bolivian Armed and Police Forces plied to those who supported the coup and, even worse, used their hierarchy and weapons to attack the people. Indigenous people and the most underprivileged sectors were the main victims of the massacres, while in a session ofthe Senate (without the required quorum), Jeanine Añez was appointed de facto president, a position that was later confirmed in the Legislative Assembly, without the required quorum, again.
While this was happening, OAS Secretary General and coup promoter Luis Almagro clapped about it and made happy those who gave him the order from Washington, because the staged farce was “successfully carried out.”
Regarding the revealing report on the coup d’état in Bolivia in 2019, the current government has called Luis Almagro the “minister of colonization” who follows the orders of the United States.
It has unearthed the harmful role and the engagement in the coup of the then-president of Argentine, Mauricio Macri, who illegally sent troops to support the coup d’état, and of the then-president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno.
Meanwhile, Jeanine Áñez, held in custody in a penitentiary center, tries to hide what cannot be hidden and to make others involved in Bolivia and abroad to move in her favor.
Now it is the turn of Justice – the real one, not the manipulated one -, to make a reality the demands of the current government of President Luis Arce and the Bolivian people: no to a “pact of silence.”
Other factors involved in the events of 2019, the candidate to the presidency Carlos Mesa and the other presidential hopeful, entrepreneur and governor of Santa Cruz Luis Fernando Camacho, are now demanding to “transform justice” in a way that even if the massacres against the people are proven to be true, the so-called “impunity” resurfaces and can release them and the other responsible of their criminal liability.
The counterattack to the report and to the statements by President Luis Arce by those involved in the events, has been flimsily expressed by Luis Almagro, who has assured that he would send this report to the International Court of Justice, which is unconstitutional under the prerogatives of the Court.
The Minister of Justice Iván Lima Magne has said to Russian news agency, Sputnik, “We could demand Argentine and Ecuador for sending weapons to the supporters of the coup d’état.”
The OAS, its Secretary General and the sectors interested in reversing the triumph of the Movement to Socialism (MAS) and of the presidency of Luis Arce, exist and they are pulling the strings in the tall story written by the United States.
What has happened is a warning to Nicaragua, the current target of the United States with Almagro as the executer, to abort the democratic process in that nation and the presidential elections in November.
Translated by ESTI
