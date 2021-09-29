First-day Sitting of 5th Session of 14th SPA of DPRK Held
The first-day sitting of the 5th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on September 28.
Present there were the deputies to the SPA.
Attending it as observers were officials of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the SPA Standing Committee, the Cabinet, armed forces organs, ministries and national agencies and chief secretaries of the city and county committees of the WPK, chairpersons of the city and county people's committees and officials of province-level institutions.
The platform was taken by Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, first vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and chairman of the Standing Committee of the SPA, and Kim Tok Hun, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and premier of the DPRK Cabinet.
Among those on the platform were Ri Il Hwan, O Su Yong, Thae Hyong Chol, Kim Yong Chol, Kwon Yong Jin, Ri Yong Gil, Jong Kyong Thaek, Kim Song Nam, Ho Chol Man, Pak Thae Dok, Kim Hyong Sik, Pak Myong Sun, Ri Chol Man, Jon Hyon Chol, Pak Jong Gun, Yang Sung Ho, Ju Chol Gyu, Ri Son Gwon, Jang Jong Nam, U Sang Chol, Kim Yong Hwan and members of the SAC of the DPRK, vice-chairpersons, secretary general and members of the SPA Standing Committee and a vice-chairperson of the SPA.
Choe Ryong Hae made an opening address.
The session decided on its agenda items:
First, on adopting the law of the DPRK on development of city and county
Second, on adopting the law of the DPRK on provision of education of young people
Third, on amending and supplementing the law of the DPRK on the plan of the national economy
Fourth, on the performance of execution, inspection and supervision over the law of the DPRK on recycling
Fifth, on renaming the Air Koryo Administration of the DPRK the National Aviation Administration of the DPRK
Sixth, an organizational matter
The first-day sitting discussed the draft laws to be newly enacted, amended and supplemented and the performance of execution, inspection and supervision over the law on recycling.
Deputy Ko Kil Son, secretary general of the Standing Committee of the SPA, made a report on the first, second and third agenda items.
He gave an explanation of chapters specific to the draft laws and the draft amendment and supplement of the laws which would contribute to turning all cities and counties into strategic strongholds of a civilized, prosperous and powerful socialist country and areas with their specific characteristics, successfully preparing young people to be dependable successors to the revolutionary cause of Juche with the nationwide and social support, and bolstering the independent, planned and popular nature of the national economy.
The SPA Standing Committee proposed the drafts of the laws of the DPRK on the city and county development and on the provision of education of young people and the draft amendment and supplement of the law of the DPRK on the plan of the national economy for the discussion at the SPA session according to Article 95 of the Socialist Constitution.
The first-day sitting heard speeches following the discussion of the referred draft laws and draft amendment and supplement at study and consultative meeting, and decided to adopt them as the laws of the SPA.
The fourth agenda item was discussed.
Deputy Ko Kil Son made a report to be followed by speeches by deputies Pak Jong Gun, Kim Sung Jin, Jang Kyong Il, Kang Hyong Bong, Kim Chang Nam and Ko Song Dok.
The first-day sitting adopted with unanimous approval the decision of the DPRK SPA "On thoroughly carrying out the law of the DPRK on recycling".
The deputies to the SPA began study and discussion of the draft law on the city and county development, the draft law on the provision of education of young people and the draft amendment and supplement of the law on the national economy plan.
