Cuba’s Largest Medicinal Oxygen Plant Back in Operation
Author: Yisel Gonzalez Fuentes | informacion@granmai.cu
September 8, 2021 13:09:53
Photo: Estudios Revolución
"OxiCuba has come through," tweeted Communist Party of Cuba First Secretary and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, celebrating the successful repair and start-up of the factory that guarantees 95% of the country’s medicinal oxygen.
"In the early hours this Saturday (September 4), the repair of the medicinal oxygen plant, undertaken by Cuban and foreign technicians, was successfully concluded. Tensions at hospitals will be relieved. This is Cuba for life," the President added.
Thus, the OxiCuba S.A. industrial gases plant, located in the Havana municipality of Cotorro, should return national production of medical oxygen to an optimal level, and eliminate shortages caused by the breakdown. Production capacity was inadequate to meet hospital demand, further complicated by a peak in the number of new COVID-19 cases, leading to a nationwide effort to articulate all local oxygen producers, and organize logistics to mount a complex distribution operation.
Marena Alemán Oramas, president of Cuba’s Chemical Industry Enterprise Group, previously told the press that the factory produces more than 95% of the oxygen and nitrogen needed by the country, and 100% of the argon. Thus its impact is felt throughout the entire economy, beyond the sensitive healthcare sector.
