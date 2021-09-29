Reply Message to Lao President
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, sent a reply message to Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and president of the People's Democratic Republic of Laos, on September 22.
He in the message expressed deep thanks to the general secretary for sending warm felicitations on the occasion of the 73rd birthday of the DPRK and extending encouragement and support to the WPK and the Korean people in their struggle for building a powerful socialist country.
The message said he was pleased over the fact that the good relations of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and two countries established in accomplishing the common cause of socialism have invariably developed in conformity with the noble intention and desire of the preceding leaders.
It sincerely wished the general secretary greater success in his responsible work, expressing belief that the LPRP and the Lao people would make new progress in the struggle for building a prosperous socialist state.
KCNA
2021-09-25
