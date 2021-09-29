Reply Message to Cuban President
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, sent a reply message to Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic of Cuba, on September 22.
He in the message expressed deep thanks to the first secretary for sending his heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 73rd founding anniversary of the DPRK.
The message expressed the belief that under the energetic guidance of the first secretary, the fraternal Cuban party and people would reliably defend the valuable achievements of the revolution, braving all sorts of challenges and difficulties.
Being convinced that the close relations of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and two countries would steadily develop, it sincerely wished the first secretary greater successes in his responsible work for guiding the party and the state.
KCNA
2021-09-25
