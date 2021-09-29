Reply Message to Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, sent a reply message to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the People's Republic of China, on September 22.
In the message, he expressed heartfelt thanks on behalf of the WPK, the DPRK government and all the Korean people and on his own behalf to General Secretary Xi Jinping for having extended warm congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 73rd birthday of the DPRK.
The message said that the positive support and encouragement by him and by the Chinese party, government and people are a great strength and courage to the WPK and the DPRK government and people dynamically advancing to implement the decisions of the 8th WPK Congress.
It said that he was very pleased to see the comradely unity and cooperation between the DPRK and China steadily growing strong in the joint struggle to defend and glorify socialism while smashing the vicious challenges and obstruction by the hostile forces.
It expressed the belief that the traditional DPRK-China friendship would further develop day by day and fully demonstrate its invincible vitality thanks to the joint efforts of the two parties and the two countries.
It sincerely wished the fraternal Chinese people fresh and greater success in the historic struggle to comprehensively build a modern socialist country under the energetic leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping.
It also heartily wished the general secretary good health and happiness.
KCNA
2021-09-25
No comments:
Post a Comment