Cienfuegos Always Firm, on Battle Footing
Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent floral wreaths dedicated to the martyrs of the Cienfuegos Uprising to the commemoration of the historic events’ 64th anniversary
Author: Granma | internet@granma.cu
September 6, 2021 15:09:00
Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, as well as Communist Party of Cuba First Secretary and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, sent floral wreaths dedicated to the martyrs of the Cienfuegos Uprising to the commemoration of the historic events’ 64th anniversary.
"Cienfuegos has always been on the front line of patriotic and revolutionary struggles; in the case of the last liberation war with the heroic deeds of September 5.... Cienfuegos has always been at the forefront of the struggle, Cienfuegos has always been firm," the President wrote on Twitter, also congratulating the revolutionary War Navy, created 58 years ago, on the occasion of the anniversary.
The audacious uprising, led by Navy officers in coordination with the 26th of July Movement, was joined by the people of Cienfuegos, who were later brutally repressed by the dictatorship with aerial bombings, causing many civilian deaths and injuries.
No comments:
Post a Comment