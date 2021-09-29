Newly-Developed Hypersonic Missile Test-fired
The Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK test-fired a newly-developed hypersonic missile Hwasong-8 in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province on the morning of September 28.
Pak Jong Chon, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, oversaw the test-launch with leading officials in the defence science sector.
The development of the hypersonic missile, one of 5 top-priority tasks facing the strategic weapon sector under the five-year plan for the development of defence science and weapon system set forth at the 8th Congress of the WPK, has been pushed forward according to a sequential, scientific and reliable development process.
The development of this weapon system which has been regarded as a top priority work under the special care of the Party Central Committee is of great strategic significance in markedly boosting the independent power of ultra-modern defence science and technology of the country and increasing the nation's capabilities for self-defence in every way.
In the first test-launch, the defence scientists confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile in the active section and its technical specifications including the guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead.
They also ascertained the stability of the engine as well as of missile fuel ampoule that has been introduced for the first time.
The test results proved that all the technical specifications met the design requirements.
Pak Jong Chon mentioned the strategic importance of the development of the hypersonic missile and its deployment for action, and the military significance of turning all missile fuel systems into ampoules.
He stressed the need for all the defence science research teams and workers in the munitions industry to rise up in higher spirit to implement the decisions of the 8th Party Congress, true to the WPK's policy of prioritizing defence science and technology, and thus make greater successes in the work to increase the country's defence capabilities thousand-fold.
