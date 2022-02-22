A Sideline Tana Forum in Munich Security Conference Deliberate Way Outs to Security Challenges in the Horn of Africa
Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia has participated in the Tana Forum Roundtable discussion held as a sideline event at the 58th Munich Security Conference.
The forum was held yesterday under the title: ‘Rethinking responses: Terrorism, violent extremism and transorganized crimes in Africa exploring the causes of such challenges and proposing possible solutions.
Speaking at the event, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said armed conflict, insurgency, terrorism, violent extremism, trafficking, and organized transitional crimes have made the Horn of Africa a hotspot in the global system.
According to Mr. Demeke, the challenges that the Horn Region faces today could be traced back to a failure in managing transitions and elections, ethnic differences, transboundary resources, and interventions by global and regional powers.
More than eight speakers, including politicians and renowned academicians, reflected on the challenges in the Horn of Africa and way-outs to meet the problems with effective measures.
The event called on further commitment to abide by the maxim, “African Solution to African Problems,” and to enhance bilateral and multilateral Global North-Global South cooperation.
Attendees have also emphasized the need to forge strong working relationships among intergovernmental organizations, civil societies, academia, and the media.
The forum was attended by the Foreign Minister of Somalia, Tanzania’s Defense Minister, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to the Africa Union, Ambassador Mulu Solomon, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Germany, and Dr. Annette Weber, European Union Special Representative for the Horn of Africa.
