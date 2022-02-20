Ethiopia Launches Power Production from GERD
February 20, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Ethiopia officially launched power generation from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) 11 years after starting its construction.
The power production from the hydropower dam was officially launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday morning.
Only one of the 13 turbines of the giant dam, for the moment, is operating. It generates 375 megawatts, according to the official Ethiopian News Agency.
The GERD full power capacity is 5150 MW.
“From now on, there will be nothing that will stop Ethiopia,” Abiy said.
“We just started generating power, but that doesn’t mean the project is completed,” said Kifle Horo, the dam’s project manager.
He added that it would reach its full capacity within two and a half to three years.
Besides the Prime Minister, the inauguration was attended by former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn, former President Mulatu Teshome and Speaker of the House of Federation Agengew Teshager, Speaker of House of People’s Representatives, Tagesse Chafo.
The GERD has been a source of tensions between the three riparian countries.
While Egypt fears for its share of water, Sudan wants a technical deal to protect its small dams on the Blue Nile.
The political crisis in Sudan triggered by the coup of October 25, 2021, contributed to the delay in the resumption of trilateral talks.
