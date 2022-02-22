Ending Interference of US, Foreigners Key to Solving Regional Issues: Iranian President
Tuesday, 22 February 2022 4:19 PM
Press TV
Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi (L) and his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, meet on the sidelines of the sixth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 22, 2022. (Photo by president.ir)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi says the presence of the United States and other foreign powers lie at the root of insecurity in the region, and that ending such interventionist policies is the main solution to the existing problems.
“Wherever we see insecurity in the region, we can see the footprints and traces of the presence and intervention of foreigners, especially the US. Therefore, the main solution to the problems and insecurity in the region is to cut off the hand of the United States and foreigners from the region,” Raeisi said in a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the sidelines of the sixth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday.
Raeisi hailed Algeria’s stance in support of the Palestinian cause against the Israeli regime’s occupation.”
“Your country’s opposition to the continuation of the Zionist regime’s membership in the African Union as a supervisory member was a valuable move in support of the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people and the liberation of al-Quds,” he told Tebboune.
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra is reportedly spearheading a motion to have Israel’s observer status in the African Union (AU) revoked.
Raeisi also commended the Algerian people’s resistance against excessive demands of arrogant powers.
Although Iran and Algeria have a good level of cooperation, they can further improve ties in bilateral, regional and international fields given the firm determination of the two countries’ authorities.
The Algerian president, for his part, expressed his country’s keenness to expand ties with Iran in various fields and called for making use of bilateral capacities as soon as possible to increase interactions.
Tebboune reiterated Algeria’s support for the oppressed Palestinian people and opposition to Israel’s observer status at the African Union and said Algiers would strongly continue this path, despite the heavy price it has paid in seeking justice.
The Iranian president arrived in Doha on Monday on an official two-day visit to participate in the sixth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and hold talks with senior officials attending the event.
Iran’s President Raeisi says any agreement with powers in Vienna must remove all anti-Iran sanctions and secure the interests of the Iranian nation.
On Monday, Raeisi met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and attended a joint press conference. He also held talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzalez.
