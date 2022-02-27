Sudan Denies Reports About Military Leadership Change
Abdel Fatah al-Burhan flanked with his deputy Mohamed Daglo Hemetti inpspect the army units.
February 25, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – A Sudanese military spokesman on Friday denied purported change at the army’s leadership, describing such reports as “rumours”.
Nabil Abdallah Sudan Armed Forces Spokesman said in a radio interview that the purpose of this rumour is to undermine confidence between the people and their armed forces.
He called for not paying attention to these reports because they come from “parties that do not care about the homeland or the citizen”.
Alaraby Aljadid, a UK based news outlet, reported on February 24 that al-Burhan has informed Egyptian officials about his fears from recent moves by his Deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti”, including his recent visit to the UAE.
The report further said that Hemetti’s recent foreign visits take place while “suspicious internal movements” are taking place involving the Rapid Support Forces and other armed groups that have strong ties with the Deputy Head of the Sovereign Council.
“Al-Burhan suspected that Hemetti is preparing a coup, with internal and external parties, to replace him by another figure from within the military institution,” stressed the report.
The SRF leader is seen as the UAE ally in Khartoum. Also, his companies are based in the Gulf country.
The coup against the civilian transitional government and the killing of demonstrators have made al-Burhan unpopular in the country.
However, the leader of the notorious militia is also unwanted in Sudan due to the role of his notorious militiamen in the war crimes against civilians during the counterinsurgency campaigns in Darfur waged by the former regime, and bloody crackdown of the pro-democracy protesters.
