Sudanese Rally in Support of Youth-led Anti-coup Protests
Mothers and fathers demonstrate in support of anti-coup protests organised by youth groups o 26 Feb 2022 (ST)
February 26, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Thousands of Sudanese including political leaders took to the streets on Saturday to support anti-coup protests spearheaded by the Resistance Committees and to express solidarity with the victims of the violent repression.
The protesters including the elderly and families of the martyrs of the revolution gathered in Al-Steen Street in a rally organised under the slogan “We are all with you” to voice their rejection of the military coup and support regular anti-coup protests organised by the youth groups across the country.
The demonstrators raised Sudanese flags and pictures of the victims of the popular protests since the outbreak of the revolution that toppled former President Omer al-Bashir and pictures of political detainees.
The crowd chanted slogans such as “Power for the people and the military to their barracks”, “the people are stronger and setback is impossible.” Also, they chanted slogans calling for justice for the martyrs and the release of detainees.
Several political leaders took part in the rally including leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Change Babikir Faisal, Omer al-Diguair Abdel Qayoum al-Sharif. Were also present Aicha Musa former member of the Sovereign Council, Sarah Nugdalla of the National Umma Party, Neimat Malik of the Communist Party, the leader in the Republican Party, Asmaa Mahmoud Mohamed Taha and the Political Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib.
The Sudanese security forces did disperse the protest.
Similar demonstrations under the slogan “We are all with you” took place in other states including Madani in Gezira state, Atbara in River Nile state, and El Obeid in North Kordofan.
The solidarity rally took place 24 hours before the signing of a political declaration by the Resistance Committees reflecting their political vision for a democratic national state in Sudan.
83 people were killed and hundreds were wounded as a result of the excessive use of violence against protesters by the security forces.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment