Kenya's Ruling Party Joins Hands with Opposition
By AFP
Feb 27, 2022 06:18 PM
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (2nd,R) speaks during the ninth summit of the African Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) heads of state and government in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Chu Xinyan)
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday said his party had joined an opposition coalition ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in August in a bid to clean up politics of "crooks."
The announcement came after Kenyatta's anointed successor William Ruto, who wants to contest the presidential election, was sacked from the ruling Jubilee party.
"I heard one person saying that there is nowhere in the world where a government unites with and supports the opposition," Kenyatta said, announcing that Jubilee was joining the Azimio la Umoja (Quest for Unity) coalition headed by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.
"Kenya will be the example. We are mature enough to distinguish between politics and the needs of the people."
The East African powerhouse has traditionally been ruled by presidents from the dominant Kikuyu tribe like Kenyatta or the Kalenjin tribe like Ruto.
2022's contest is shaping up to be a two-horse race between Ruto and Raila, a mainstay of Kenyan politics from the Luo community.
Ruto was initially anointed by Kenyatta as his successor but found himself marginalized after arch-foes Kenyatta and Odinga announced a truce in 2018.
"We are looking to create a movement that will deliver the country," Kenyatta said.
The Azimio la Umoja coalition is expected to pick its preferred presidential candidate in two weeks.
But many observers say Odinga's nomination is a foregone conclusion.
"We are in this to restore the soul and secure the future of our people," Odinga said on Saturday.
