EU, Troika Urge Sudan to Condemn Russian Attack on Ukraine
February 27, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – European Union and Troika countries called on Sudan to condemn the Russian aggression on Ukraine and to voice its support for its territorial integrity.
Sudanese acting foreign minister on Sunday received European, Troika, Canada and Switzerland diplomats in Sudan who briefed him about their condemnation of the unprovoked Russian attack on Ukraine.
The EU Representative to Sudan Robert van den Dool said they called on Sudan to publically condemn “in clear terms” the Russian attack on Ukraine
“Particularly, we anticipate with great interest the Sudanese position in the UN General Assembly on the matter,” stressed van den Dool.
The meeting comes as the Deputy Head of the military-led Sovereign Council has been conducting a visit to Moscow for four days.
After his arrival in Moscow, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti” supported Putin’s decision to recognise separatist Ukrainian regions. But the foreign ministry quickly denied his statements adding that Hemetti’s “statements were taken out of context.
The EU envoys urged the Sudanese authorities to reaffirm “Ukraine’s territorial integrity” and to not “follow Russia’s illegal decision to recognise the proclaimed independence of the Donbas and Lugansk regions”.
In addition, they called on Sudan to join the international community’s demand from Russia to immediately end the ongoing aggression on Ukraine.
On Sunday the European Union took several steps in support of Ukraine.
The European Union’s chief executive said they support Ukraine becoming a member of the bloc, and described the aggressed nation as “one of us.”
The bloc announced additional tough financial and economic sanctions on Russia and decided to finance the purchase of weapons for Ukraine.
The Troika and EU countries have been seeking through the Friends of Sudan group to support the democratic transition in the East African country after the fall of the isolated former regime.
Since the coup that ended the transitional process, they were keen to send reassurances to the military component and avoid resorting to targeted sanctions against them.
The recent international developments might impact the EU-Troika’s position towards Sudan in the near future.
(ST)
