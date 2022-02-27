Hemetti, Senior Russian Official Agree to Strengthen Military Cooperation
Sudan's Deputy Head of the Sovereign Council Hemetti poses with Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin on February 26, 2022
February 26, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese Deputy Head of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, aka Hemetti, agreed with the Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin to develop bilateral cooperation.
The Sudanese senior official continued on Saturday his meeting with the Russian officials in Moscow., unconcerned by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the international condemnation for the aggression.
“During my meeting with Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Moffin, I stressed the importance of redoubling joint efforts and coordination between the two countries in all areas for the benefit of the two peoples,” said Hemetti in a post on his Facebook page.
“We have a historic opportunity to seize and move forward for mutual benefit and our common aspirations,” he stressed.
The meeting was attended by the Sudanese ambassador and the military attaché in Moscow, as the visiting delegation did not include a senior military official.
Hemetti who arrived in Russia on Wednesday is supposed to meet with President Vladimir Putin before his return to Khartoum.
During his meeting with the Russian deputy prime minister and foreign minister, the two sides said they agreed to activate all the signed agreements between the two countries.
The two sides however did not refer to the suspended agreement on the naval base on the Red Sea.
(ST)
