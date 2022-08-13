DPRK Trade Union Members Hold Oratorical Meeting to Mark National Liberation Day
An oratorical meeting of workers and members of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea took place at the Central Hall of Workers on August 11 in celebration of the 77th anniversary of national liberation.
It was attended by Pak In Chol, chairman of the GFTUK Central Committee, Hong Chol Jin, secretary of the Pyongyang Municipal Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, trade union officials, and workers and trade union members in the capital city of Pyongyang.
At the meeting the speakers praised highly the undying revolutionary exploits of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il who achieved the historic cause of Korea’s liberation by waging the protracted bloody war against the Japanese imperialists and built on this land a genuine people’s country, an invincible socialist state, and the personality of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un as a great man who demonstrates the dignity and might of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea at the highest position.
