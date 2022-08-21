21st Plenary Meeting of 14th Standing Committee of SPA of DPRK Held
The 21st Plenary Meeting of the 14th Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on August 7.
Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, first vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and chairman of the Standing Committee of the SPA, presided over the plenary meeting.
Attending the meeting were Kang Yun Sok and Pak Yong Il, vice-chairmen of the SPA Standing Committee, its Secretary General Ko Kil Son and other members of the SPA Standing Committee.
Present there as observers were officials concerned from the SPA Standing Committee, the Secretariat of the Cabinet, commissions, ministries and national agencies.
Put on the meeting as agenda items were the issue of convening the SPA of the DPRK and issues of adopting the law on medicines, the law on the prevention of violation of the order of procedure, the law on self-guard and those of revising and supplementing the law on aerospace development.
First, a decision of the SPA Standing Committee on convening the 7th session of the 14th SPA of the DPRK was adopted with unanimous approval.
Next, there was a report on the gist of the relevant laws and the draft amendments examined at the SPA Legislation Committee.
The law on medicines stipulates the principled matters arising in using medicines in protecting and promoting the people’s health from A to Z through the establishment of a strict system and order in the production, examination, storage, supply, sale and use of medicines.
Reflected in the law on the prevention of violation of the order of procedure is the legal demand for strengthening the order of procedure such as rationalizing the order of procedure in economic management and the whole of society and making institutions, enterprises, organizations and citizens obey the law obligatorily.
The law on self-guard stipulates the articles for positively contributing to defending the social system and protecting the people’s life and property by establishing the all-people self-guard system and providing the conditions for self-guard and strengthening guidance and control over it.
Revised and supplemented in the law on aerospace development in a detailed way were the basic principle of aerospace development and the norms related to the procedure and method of implementation so as to ensure the activities of aerospace development more effectively by law.
The session studied and examined the agenda items and adopted the decrees of the SPA Standing Committee “On Adopting the Law of the DPRK on Medicines,” “On Adopting the Law of the DPRK on the Prevention of Violation of the Order of Procedure,” “On Adopting the Law of the DPRK on Self-guard” and “On Revising and Supplementing the Law of the DPRK on Aerospace Development.”
2022-08-08
