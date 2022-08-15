Monday, August 15, 2022

Former Somalia President Farmaajo Congratulates Ruto

Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49 per cent.

Former Somalia president Mohamed Farmaajo has congratulated President-elect William Ruto for winning the presidential elections.

In a statement on Monday, Farmaajo congratulated Ruto for his spirited campaign that saw him declared the winner of the elections.

"I wish to offer my most sincere congratulations to President-Elect of Kenya H.E. William Ruto and the people of Kenyan following the successful conclusion of the elections. You truly ran an enriching, overpowering campaign & May God help you fulfill your vision for your country," he said.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Monday declared Ruto as the  president- elect.

Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49 percent of the total vote.

