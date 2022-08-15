I'm Yet to Speak to Uhuru, Says Ruto After Win
Monday, August 15, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and President-elect William Ruto at a past event.
By Lynette Mukami
Nation Media Group
President-elect William Ruto says he is yet to have a conversation with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta. Mr Kenyatta had backed his rival, Azimio leader Raila Odinga, in the contest for Kenya's top seat.
However, in a televised interview with the media at Bomas of Kenya after he was declared President-elect, Dr Ruto revealed that he was yet to speak to his boss.
"I'm sure there'll be a conversation because now I am the President elect. There has to be a transition," he said.
"At some point this evening or maybe tomorrow, we will have a conversation."
Dr Ruto was speaking just moments after being declared President-elect by IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati. He was declared the winner of the election after garnering 50.49 percent of the vote against Raila Odinga's 48.85 percent.
The announcement at the Bomas of Kenya auditorium with Dr Ruto present. Mr Odinga, however, was noticeably absent.
In his opening remarks soon after being declared the winner of the August 9 contest, he also reassured his political enemies that he will not seek revenge against them.
“I'm acutely aware that our country is at the stage where we need all hands on deck. We do not have the luxury to look back, we do not have the luxury to point fingers, we have to work together for a prosperous Kenya,” he said.
