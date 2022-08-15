Four IEBC Commissioners Disown Chebukati Presidential Results
Monday, August 15, 2022
Juliana Cherera IBEC Member
By Lynette Mukami
Nation Media Group
What you need to know:
The commissioners, including vice chair Juliana Cherera, commissioners Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya, have alleged that the results were arrived at in an opaque manner, without giving further details.
Four IEBC commissioners have held a surprise press conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, where they have said they will not take ownership of the results that will be announced by chair Wafula Chebukati.
"We are not at Bomas because we cannot take ownership of the results that are going to be announced," Ms Cherera said while promising to share more information at a later unspecified date.
Chebukati declares Ruto President
Moments later, Mr Chebukati got on stage at Bomas and declared DP William Ruto Kenya's President elect.
Mr Ruto was declared the winner of a closely fought election after garnering 50.49 percent of the vote against Raila Odinga's 48.85 percent.
The announcement at the Bomas of Kenya auditorium, which comes six days after Kenyans went to the ballot, was followed by jubilation from the Kenya Kwanza camp. There was also audible disgruntlement from the Azimio camp.
