National Meeting of Reviewing Emergency Anti-epidemic Work Held
Brilliant Victory Gained by Great People of DPRK
Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Makes Important Speech at Meeting
All the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) are dynamically opening up a new phase of the comprehensive development of socialism and the building of the state anti-epidemic capacity full of confidence and optimism about sure victory, successfully securing the favorable situation in the war against the malignant pandemic under the leadership of the great Party Central Committee.
In the course of putting an end to the severest pandemic-brought health crisis ever since the foundation of the country, the leadership and fighting efficiency of the Party and justice and scientific accuracy of the state anti-epidemic policy have been proved more clearly, the politico-ideological superiority of the Korean-style socialist system and the organizing ability and the might of unity peculiar to it fully displayed, and the people’s trust in the Party Central Committee and their revolutionary faith and fighting will further deepened.
A national meeting of reviewing the emergency anti-epidemic work, convened by the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and the Cabinet of the DPRK, took place in the capital city of Pyongyang on August 10.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the WPK and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, guided the meeting.
When the respected General Secretary appeared at the platform of the venue of the meeting, all the participants broke into enthusiastic cheers for him, peerless leader, who has vigorously led the Party, state and people to the final victory of the great anti-epidemic war with his tireless and devoted efforts and noble love for the future, out of his heavy duty for taking care of the destiny of the country and the people.
Attending the meeting were Kim Tok Hun, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and premier of the Cabinet, Pak Jong Chon, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the WPK Central Committee, and Ri Il Hwan, Pak Thae Song, Kim Yo Jong, Ri Chang Dae, Pak Su Il, Kim Yong Hwan and other senior officials of the Party and the government, officials in the anti-epidemic and public health sectors, the Party representatives and members of the Party guidance teams dispatched to border areas, commanding officers of the army units performing the blockade duty, members of the emergency anti-epidemic commands at all levels, the volunteers who contributed to the emergency anti-epidemic work, and officials of the relevant departments of the Party Central Committee.
Ri Yong Gil and officials in the emergency anti-epidemic sector of the Ministry of National Defence were present at the meeting.
The national anthem of the DPRK was solemnly played.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un made an important speech at the historic meeting that declares victory in the top emergency anti-epidemic campaign.
After making a general analysis of the present anti-epidemic situation since the operation of the top emergency anti-epidemic system, he, on behalf of the Party Central Committee and the government of the DPRK, solemnly declared the victory in the top emergency anti-epidemic campaign for exterminating the novel coronavirus that had made inroads into our territory and protecting the lives and health of the people. He also offered warm congratulations and greetings of thanks to the people and the service personnel of the People’s Army across the country who successfully concluded the great anti-epidemic campaign.
Affirming that the priceless victory gained by us constitutes the victory of our Party’s anti-epidemic policy, the victory of our state’s counter-crisis strategy, the victory of the tenacity and the single-minded unity peculiar to our people and the great victory brought by the advantageous Korean-style socialist system, he highly praised the workers in the anti-epidemic and public health sectors across the country and army medics for having dedicated all their strength, wisdom and sincerity to the hard and active work for bringing earlier the victory in the top emergency anti-epidemic campaign for protecting the security of the state and the people’s well-being from the grave health crisis.
Analysing and reviewing the invaluable successes, experience and lessons gained and drawn in the efforts for ceaselessly carrying out this year’s plans in agricultural, constructional and key industrial sectors and for maintaining smooth progress in the overall state work under the emergency crisis situation, he clarified the principles and important tasks to be fulfilled in further consolidating the victory in the top emergency anti-epidemic campaign, maintaining the steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier and intensifying the anti-epidemic work until the end of the global health crisis.
Calling on the participants to creditably guarantee the security of the state and the people and dynamically accelerate the great historic cause for the comprehensive development of Korean-style socialism with firm conviction and optimism in our struggle and future, he wished all the most esteemed and beloved people good health and all the families across the country well-being.
When the General Secretary of the WPK concluded his speech, all the participants raised thunderous cheers of “Hurrah!” repeatedly, recollecting in tears the great exploits and devoted service he has made for his people to bring about a shining victory to be etched in history, steering the great and acute anti-epidemic war in the van with his death-defying will for the people’s happiness and well-being.
The meeting heard a report made by Kim Tok Hun, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and premier of the Cabinet.
Then, Ri Chung Gil, department director of the WPK Central Committee who is commander of the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters, Kim Yong Hwan, chief secretary of the Pyongyang Municipal Committee of the WPK who is commander of the Pyongyang Municipality emergency anti-epidemic division, Ri Yong Gil, minister of National Defence who is deputy commander of the emergency anti-epidemic division of the Ministry of National Defence, Ri Song Hak, vice-premier of the Cabinet, and Kim Yo Jong, deputy department director of the WPK Central Committee, took the floor.
Saying with pride that our country had checked the inroads of the malignant virus for two years and three months to hit a new record in the history of the anti-epidemic work despite the global health crisis and that it restored the complete stability in the anti-epidemic work in a short period, the reporter and speakers stressed this is a miracle unprecedented in the world’s public health history.
They recalled that the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee led by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, in its capacity as the de facto general headquarters for the anti-epidemic work, had led the anti-epidemic war to a great victory by focusing all the manpower, materials and sci-tech forces of the country on this work after turning it into a sacred war for the protection of the people just since the outbreak of the most serious emergency that the malignant virus made inroads into the country.
Noting that the remarkable success in the great anti-epidemic war is the brilliant victory of the Party Central Committee’s outstanding and seasoned guidance and of the people remaining faithful to the Party’s idea and leadership, they extended warmest thanks in reflection of all the people’s unanimous desire to the General Secretary who has reliably defended the security of the country and the people’s well-being in the unprecedented health crisis.
They expressed their resolutions to demonstrate the dignity and might of our state to the full by thoroughly carrying into practice the new orientation of the anti-epidemic policy and tasks set forth by the Party Central Committee and putting spurs to the struggle for the comprehensive development of Korean-style socialist construction, keeping in mind the unshakable faith that only victory and glory are always in store on the road of following the General Secretary.
The national meeting of reviewing the emergency anti-epidemic work, held under the guidance of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, served as a grand gathering of the victors who demonstrated once again the power and spirit of heroic Korea vigorously advancing toward the bright future of Korean-style socialism in the tempest of history, closely rallied in one mind behind the great Party Central Committee, and as an important occasion for opening up a new development stage in building up the state anti-epidemic capacity.
KCNA
2022-08-11
