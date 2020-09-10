Blessings from Cuban Party Leader
Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the DPRK State Affairs Commission and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, received a message of greeting from Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, on Wednesday on the occasion of the 72nd founding anniversary of the DPRK.
Raul Castro in the message extended the warmest congratulations to Kim Jong Un on behalf of the Cuban party and people, expressing his will to further develop the relations between the two parties and peoples of the two countries based on the fraternal and historical ties.
KCNA
