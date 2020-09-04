Cuban Women Dazzle the World With Their Accomplishments
Raúl, Díaz-Canel and Machado congratulate members of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC)
Author: Eduardo Palomares Calderón | palomares@granma.cu
August 27, 2020 09:08:16
A floral wreath dedicate to Vilma from the Cuban people was placed alongside the monument holding her ashes by Teresa Amarelle and Beatriz Johnson, vice president of the Provincial Defense Council Photo: Eduardo Palomares
SEGUNDO FRENTE, SANTIAGO DE CUBA.- On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), August 23, the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, conveyed recognition and congratulations to all members of the organization for their accomplishments over the years, achieved with strength, sensitivity, integrity and dedication.
FMC General Secretary Teresa Amarelle Boué, also a member of the Party Political Bureau and the Council of State, shared the message from Raúl as she began her remarks at the commemoration of the date here, alongside the monumental boulder that holds the ashes of the FMC’s eternal president, Vilma Espín Guillois.
After congratulating Amarelle, now leading the Federation founded by Fidel and Vilma, Raúl emphasized the role Cuban women have played and their decisive participation in all sectors of Cuban society, particularly their notable contribution in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her remarks, Amarelle referred, as well, to messages from President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Party Second Secretary José Ramón Machado Ventura.
Díaz-Canel’s salute, also posted on his Twitter account, stated, “I congratulate Cuban women who dazzle the world with their extraordinary work, the women who created Soberana and other medications, the scientists, doctors, and nurses who tirelessly defend life. Happy 60th anniversary of the FMC!”
Machado Ventura emphasized, “It is only right that you dedicate this 60th anniversary to our unforgettable compañera Vilma. Without her, her iron will and
Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro’s vision of the future, it would not have been possible for Cuban women to demonstrate their capacity for struggle and play the outstanding role they have in the consolidation and development of our Revolution.”
Referring to the tasks at hand, Amarelle cited the hundreds of thousands of women involved in the COVID-19 battle in communities, those who have left home to save lives in other nations, who are participating in important scientific achievements, producing food, and combating illegalities and indiscipline.
“Federation members, women of all Cuba,” she said, “let us devote all our intelligence, ability and courage to the defense of socialism, because we assume Vilma’s conception, that for Cuban women socialism means freedom, independence, sovereignty, dignity, social justice, and the right to equality, to life, and here before the monument that holds her remains, we swear to triumph.”
