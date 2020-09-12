Egypt Keen to Unify African Efforts to Finance COVID-19 Vaccine: Finance Minister
Friday 11 Sep 2020
Egypt is keen on unifying African efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic and alleviate its health, social, and economic consequences, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Friday.
Maait’s remarks came during his meeting with president of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Benedict Oramah.
During the meeting, the minister praised the Afreximbank proposal that invites all African countries to cooperate to finance COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing.
African countries have so far reported more than 1.33 million coronavirus cases and over 32,000 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
Maait, who is also the president of the General Assembly of Afreximbank, highlighted the Egyptian government’s keenness on strengthening cooperation with African states, in an attempt to achieve integration on the continent and push forward development efforts to meet the aspirations of African peoples.
Headquartered in Cairo, Afreximbank is a pan-African multilateral trade finance institution which was created in 1993 under the auspices of the African Development Bank.
