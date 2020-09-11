Friday, September 11, 2020

Egypt Reports 154 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Deaths on Thursday

Ahram Online 

Friday 11 Sep 2020

Egypt reported 154 new coronavirus cases on Thursday bringing the total infection tally to 100,557 since the outbreak began in February.

The health ministry also reported 13 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 5,590.

The statement said that 908 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,597.

