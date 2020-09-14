Garbage Pickup in Portland, Vancouver Postponed Due to Hazardous Air Quality
By KATU Staff
Monday, September 14th 2020
PORTLAND, Ore — Residents in Portland and Vancouver won't see any trash, recycling or composting picked up on Monday due to the hazardous air quality.
Vancouver Public Works said on Sunday that regular garbage and recycling services were canceled due to the unsafe weather conditions.
Portland has also canceled trash and recycling services in the city, as well.
Portland city officials are asking residents to still leave their carts out, but they won't be picked up until it is safe to do so.
There is no word on when the services will resume, but you can stay up-to-date by clicking here.
