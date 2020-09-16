Raúl, Díaz-Canel & Manuel Marrero Congratulate Vietnam on the Sister Country’s Independence Day
September 10, 2020 10:09:04
September 2, 1945, Ho Chi Minh read Vietnam’s Declaration of Independence in the capital city’s Ba Dinh Square, confirming the defeat of French colonialism.
On the 75th anniversary of this transcendental event, the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez sent their Vietnamese counterparts messages of congratulations.
In his note to Nguyen Phu Trong, secretary general of the Communist Party and President of Vietnam, Raúl expressed “cordial congratulations” in the name of the PCC and the Cuban people.
“The occasion is an opportune moment to reiterate our commitment to continue strengthening the unbreakable ties of friendship and cooperation that characterize the relations between our two countries,” he wrote, according to Prensa Latina.
President Díaz-Canel, for his part, conveyed to Phu Trong, and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the “most sincere congratulations in the name of the Cuban people and government,” and reconfirmed “the firm intention to continue strengthening the relations of friendship and cooperation between our nations.”
The President likewise expressed the pride felt by all Cubans in the “historic ties and solidarity forged by our two peoples in the common struggle for freedom, independence, and development.”
Also in the name of the Cuban people and government, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero extended to his Vietnamese counterpart “the warmest congratulations,” and reiterated the will to continue promoting bilateral cooperation in all spheres, as well as the longstanding friendship shared by the two countries.
The sisterhood of our peoples is based on the Marxist principles of our parties and the legacies of our historic leaders Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh.
