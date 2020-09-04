The Sister Caribbean
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla tweeted our country’s appreciation to the Association of Caribbean States (ACS/AEC) for its recognition of Cuba’s international contribution in the battle against COVID-19.
Author: Granma | internet@granma.cu
September 3, 2020 11:09:37
Rodríguez also emphasized the consistent position taken by the regional bloc against the U.S. blockade and the Helms-Burton Act, including the demand for an end to the extra-territorial application of these hostile U.S. policies toward Cuba, reiterated in a statement recently released following the 25th Ordinary Meeting of the regional organization’s Council of Ministers, held online.
“Cuba will continue working for unity, consensus building and cooperation,” the Cuban Foreign Minister stated in his message.
The ministers’ statement, posted on the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, also condemned coercive unilateral measures that violate international law, which undermine the peace and prosperity of states in the Greater Caribbean, which must be eliminated, to allow the humanitarian needs of our peoples to be met, at this difficult moment.
Cuba currently has medical brigades collaborating in 40 countries, among them many Caribbean nations and overseas territories which have requested Cuban support in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.
