ANC TO LIMIT MAIN JANUARY 8 CELEBRATIONS TO JUST 100 PEOPLE
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte pleaded with their members to respect the strict attendance limits that are necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.
FILE: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020. Picture: ANC/Twitter
Theto Mahlakoana
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Only 100 people will attend the African National Congress (ANC) 8 January celebrations that will be held in Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo in the new year.
The event will also be used as a platform to commemorate the party’s 109 anniversary.
She also told reporters at a briefing in Polokwane that the decision to hold the celebrations in Seleteng, Ga-Mphahlele, some 60 kilometers outside Polokwane, is to allow the ANC to reconnect with communities.
"January 8 presents the ANC with an opportunity to once again take stock of the progress we have registered and to reflect. It is a moment to dedicate ourselves on the unity and renewal of our movement."
Late ANC president Sefako Makgatho was born in Seleteng.
