But it will be an event with a difference in keeping with the fierce second wave of COVID-19 infections that is gripping the nation.
JOHANNESBURG - With local government elections just months away, the African National Congress (ANC) will forge ahead with its 8 January statement and anniversary celebrations.
The 8 January statement is a platform for the party to take stock of its gains and set new targets for the year.
The governing party, which has been suffering major losses at the polls, on Friday said that it would reach out to traditional leaders in Limpopo province where the main events are expected to be held and reconnect with citizens.
The 8 January celebrations, which are planned from 5 January 2021, will see ANC national executive committee (NEC) members criss-cross the country to address events that will be held in every province.
Although physical attendance would be limited to 100 people, many more will follow proceedings on that weekend virtually.
