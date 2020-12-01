Cairo International Film Festival to Open 42nd Edition on Wednesday
Sunday 29 Nov 2020
The 42nd edition of the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) will open on Wednesday, 2 December, amid strict safety measures against the global pandemic, with tens of activities taking place at the Cairo Opera House and other venues until 10 December.
83 films from across 43 countries, including 20 world premieres, are scheduled to screen and compete, in addition to a few workshops, honouring ceremonies, and other activities.
The CIFF is one of the oldest and most prestigious festivals in the Arab world and Africa. It is also the only festival in both regions accredited as 'category A' by the International Federation of Film Producers, alongside 14 other film festivals.
Egypt resumed public cultural activities in July following the COVID-19 lockdown, with all events held under strict safety measures that include social distancing, obligatory face masks, and sanitising.
The CIFF has launched a mobile application where updates on the festival can be found. Booking for the limited seats available will open on Tuesday through Tazkarti.com, with more info available on CIFF.org.eg.
The CIFF's full programme has been announced on Saturday.
