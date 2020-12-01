FMs Shoukry, Al-Zayani Criticise Qatari Interception of 2 Bahraini Vessels
Ahram Online
Tuesday 1 Dec 2020
Al-Zayani has also voiced his support to all requirements of Egyptian national security and hailed the Egyptian role in backing stability with in the region
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif Al-Zayani, crtiticised Qatar's interception of two Bahraini vessels last week in Bahraini waters.
Shoukry and Al-Zayani agreed on Monday at a meeting in Cairo that "such acts contradict the conventions and treaties of the International Law of the Sea," a statement by the Egyptian foreign ministry read.
The Bahraini interior ministry said last week that Qatari patrols had intercepted, seized and threatened with weapons two Bahraini coastguard vessels while returning from maritime exercise "Al-Manaa Al-Bahary," before they then let them go.
Al-Zayani has also voiced his support to all requirements of Egyptian national security and hailed the Egyptian role in backing stability in the region.
The ministers discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, the statement read, noting that the discussion reflected their similar opinions on these issues.
Shoukry reiterated Egypt's support to Bahrain as well as the security and stability of the Arab gulf.
He praised the level of bilateral relations with Bahrain and affirmed Egypt's keenness on enhancing them in various fields.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/395923.aspx
No comments:
Post a Comment