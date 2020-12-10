DPRK Sends Greetings to Laotian President
Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, sent a message of greetings to Bounnang Vorachith, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and president of the People's Democratic Republic of Laos, on December 2.
The Supreme Leader in the message extended the warmest congratulations to the general secretary and the fraternal party, government and people of Laos on the 45th founding anniversary of Laos.
The message noted that over the past 45 years after its foundation, the LPDR has achieved great successes in the struggle to firmly preserve the socialist ideal, consolidate the people's democratic system and improve the people's standard of living under the wise guidance of the LPRP despite all sorts of challenges at home and abroad and manifold difficulties.
Being always rejoiced over this, we firmly believe that Laos would achieve steady prosperity in the future, too, it said.
The message expressed conviction that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and the two countries, forged and invariably developed in the joint struggle for socialism, would grow stronger.
It sincerely wished the general secretary good health and bigger success in his responsible work for leading the party and the state.
KCNA
2020-12-03
