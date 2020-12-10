DPRK Sends Greetings to Syrian President
Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, sent a message of greetings to Bashar Al-Assad, president of the Syrian Arab Republic, on November 16.
Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un in the message extended warm congratulation and greetings on behalf of the government and people of the DPRK to the president, government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the corrective movement in Syria.
The message said that the Syrian people have made great progress in accomplishing the cause of building a new independent and prosperous society under the correct leadership of H.E. Hafez Al-Assad and the president for the past 50 years since the corrective movement.
Extending invariable support and solidarity to the president and the people of Syria in their just struggle for firmly defending the sovereignty and security of the country in the face of all kinds of difficulties and trials, the message expressed belief that the historical relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries would grow stronger.
KCNA
2020-11-18
