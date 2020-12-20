Nigerian Police Foil Abduction of Another 84 Students in Katsina
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Nigerian military escorts are seen leading buses transporting children kidnapped by Boko Haram, from the Government Science Secondary school in Kankara, following their release on December 18, 2020.
Kula Sulaimon | AFP
By Mohammed Momoh
West Africa Correspondent
Nation Media Group
Abuja
Less than a week after 344 abducted Nigerian students were rescued from Boko Haram terrorists, security operatives have reported the attempted kidnapping of 84 students in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state.
Police said they foiled the attack and rescued all the 84 students of local private school, Hizburrahim Islamiyya.
The gunmen staged the ambush in Dandume Local Government Area, Katsina state, at around 11.20pm on Saturday.
The victims, mostly young girls, were in a procession in Mahuta community to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.
Reports said that members of vigilante groups in Mahuta and security officials engaged the gunmen, leading to the rescue of the learners.
Police report
Katsina state police spokesperson, Mr Gambo Isah, said on Sunday that they foiled the kidnap attempt following distress calls.
Isah also said all the victims were rescued and 12 rustled cows found.
The official said the students were abducted while on their way back from the Maulud occasion celebrated at Unguwan Alkasim village, Dandume.
They were accosted by bandits who had already kidnapped four persons and rustled 12 cows from Danbaure village and were trying to escape into the forest.
“On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) led Operation Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and vigilante groups to the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel. The teams succeeded in dislodging the bandits, rescued all the 84 kidnapped victims and recovered all the rustled cows,” Isa said.
“Search parties are still combing the area with a view to arrest the injured bandits and/or recover bodies. An investigation is ongoing.”
The 344 school children were abducted from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara and were rescued six days later, on December 17, after negotiations between the government and the kidnappers.
