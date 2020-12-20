UN Chief Guterres Condemns Attack in Somalia's Galkayo
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Xinhua News Agency
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned the attack that took place in Galkayo, Somalia on Friday, which resulted in heavy casualties.
Through a statement attributable to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief extended his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.
He hoped that the perpetrators of this attack will be brought to justice, the statement said.
The secretary-general reiterated the full commitment of the United Nations to support the people and government of Somalia in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime toward building a stable, peaceful and prosperous country.
At least 10 people were reportedly killed on Friday and more than 10 others were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a stadium in Galkayo town in the Mudug region of central Somalia, ahead of a planned address by Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Roble.
