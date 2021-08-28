Activists Laud UNSC Member States’ Solidarity with Ethiopia
August 28, 2021
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
ADDIS ABABA – Some political activists appreciated Russia, China, India and other members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for their support to the Ethiopian cause and for their principled stand on non-interventionism.
In their twitter pages, the activists lauded the trust and confidence the said countries rest on the Ethiopian government’s capacity to handle domestic issues on its own.
Accordingly, Dejene Assefa, activist, said that China, India and Russia are ‘a friend in need, a friend indeed’ and Ethiopia will always remember their support. “Now TPLF’s atrocities are exposed and the U.S., UK and other allies of the terrorist group are all embarrassed.”
Eskedar Emishaw, another activist, stated that whatever the intention was to hold Thursday’s meeting, the session did bring nothing that the TPLF hoped for. In fact, it highlighted the horrific war crimes the terrorist enterprise committed in Amhara and Afar states.
Fisseha Yacob, for his part, acknowledged Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie’s unwavering commitment and relentless fight against the multidimensional oppression his country has been facing. “We are grateful for having the historical support at the UNSC summit from Russia, China, India and others.”
For Alemayehu Tegenu, Ethiopia has the wisdom and ability to solve problems without external interference. “This is the fact that our all-time friends told the world in the UNSC assembly on 26th August 2021.” He extended gratitude to countries that stood with the truth and the Ethiopian government in the high-level meeting.
The Ethiopian Herald August 28/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment